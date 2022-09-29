From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Deputy Commander General (DCG), Corps of Commissionaire, Brigadier General David Buba rtd, yesterday, said members of the Nigerian Legions Corps Commissionaire are often brutalized by the Nigerian Armed Forces or the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force because the operation of the Corps is not known to them.

He disclosed this during his official working visit to the Edo State command of the corps in Benin City, saying that his administration is poised to putting an end to such maltreatment through visitations to the various military commands to inform them of the activities of the corps with the view of fostering cordial relationships among them.

“So, my purpose of coming here, is to achieve my dream of rebranding. I want to rebrand how we do things so that when we are competing with other people outside, they will say yes I better go for this because if you don’t rebrand, your market will be falling.

“So, I am following the economist thinking that let us rebrand ourselves and tell people who we are, what we can do and do it very well.

“So, basically, I have taken my time in all the visit I have conducted to make people aware because if they don’t know you, they can’t work with you and if they do not know you also, you will be clashing with them in the way you are conducting yourself, which I don’t want.

“I have been getting report of some of my men being mishandled by members of the armed forces or by police and it is because they don’t know you.

“So, all the places I visited, all the states, what I did and which I am going to do here, is to visit the command of the military in that location, meet with their officers and commander and explain to him why the existence of the Nigerian Legions Corps Commissionaire and some of them confessed to me that they are just knowing it now that they have been seeing people wearing green like them that they don’t know that this is the true picture of things.

“I told them that these people you are seeing, are being trained by armed forces and they are the offshoot of the Nigeria Legion”, he said.

Buba also urged the members of the Corps of Commissionaire, Nigerian Legions, to uphold high sense of discipline in the discharge of their duty as they partner other security agencies in reducing crime and criminality in the state.

The DCG further charged them to work hard to earn promotion as the rules of promotions would be followed to the letter just as he tasked them to always follow the chains of commands in the Nigerian Legions to avoid undue conflict in the system.

Buba who also visited the chairman, Nigerian Legion of Ex-service men/women, Edo State command, Sir Ignius Enabulele, assured him of training the backlogs of personnel that were yet to be trained.

Earlier, the state Corps commandant of Corps of Commissionaire, Nigerian Legions, Eguakun Monday, said the visit of the DCG has boosted their morale just as he expressed confidence in his leadership style in moving the Corps forward in the country