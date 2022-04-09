By Innocent Obiora

For some time now, my pen had ached to write but the ink froze not sure if the simile or metaphor will convey my true feelings. Today I decided to write, still not sure if what I write will convey my feelings as intended, and whether our dear governor Prof Charles Soludo to whom this message is directed will receive my message nicely as that coming from a humble citizen who cares deeply about our homeland even though I live my life in the diaspora.

Let me begin by expressing my warm salutations to Mr. Governor for the deliberate steps he has taken in reimaging governance and politics of our state. You have shown you came prepared to build a society which will be very successful economically, culturally and even in demography and family values. Your inaugural speech set the tone and remains the best inaugural speech ever delivered by any governor in the history of our state. We pray for your success and you will succeed.

Mr. Governor, I am inspired and persuaded by the tone you have set to urge you to create a defined area of needs by which some of us in the diaspora can volunteer our expertise to serve the state. I am certain that there are reasonable number of people like myself who are experts in various fields who will be disposed to volunteer their time and skills at personal expense to serve the state from time to time.

The purpose of this article is also to avert the mind of Mr. Governor to perceived imbalance in government appointments, especially as it affects my community, Enugwu-Agidi. The injustice meted to my people had persisted with every successive governments, and I pray that yours will be the administration that will do us justice. All I ask on behalf of my people is that you give us that sense of inclusion as stakeholders in the greater Anambra State project. We don’t want to be left behind any more.

Recall that Anambra State was first created in 1976 and later divided into two in 1991 by the creation of Enugu State. The people of Anambra are diverse in their local dialects but they have the same customs and cultures. They are known for their entrepreneurship and industry.

However, something ugly has been happening to the state as some communities are not carried along in the affairs of the State, thus denied development as a result. For instance, Enugwu-Agidi is one of the four towns that make up the great Nri kingdom, comprising Nawfia, Enugwu- Agidi, Enugu-Ukwu and Agu-Ukwu. Available records showed that all these towns with the exception of Enugwu Agidi have got one or two of their owns represented and appointed into key government positions at one time or the other.

As a member of Enugwu Agidi Progressive Union, I wish to express the frustrations of our people and to express our desire to be included in the government. Enugwu Agidi is a vibrant town with talented men and women in different endeavours of life hence we cannot comprehend the reasons behind our being relegated to the background except being used to drive votes during elections.

Mr Governor, we all know the challenges facing our dear state: Lack of infrastructure, poor revenue, unstructured transport system, lack of ease of doing businesses, insecurity, decline in family and social values, decline in education and drug abuse challenges Etc.

We appreciate the fact that your young administration is taking the bull by the horn and determined to make a difference. However, recycling appointments from communities which have had their indigenes serve in previous administrations violates all sense of natural justice. We all know that Anambra has about 177 towns and there is no way every community must get an appointment as commissioners or other vital posts but a situation where appointments are repeated from the same communities is demoralising to others.

This system of ‘we are together during campaigns’ and ‘we are who we are after election’ is a practice we must jettison. During campaigns we rent loud speakers blasting day and night for APGA and when the dust of the election settles, the party we help to win will abandon us. Enugwu Agidi has never had an indigene appointed as commissioner or Senior Special Adviser from the old Eastern Region to date. Not even a House of Assembly member, yet we have remained loyal and consistently voted massively for APGA. Our hope is that this mistreatment will not continue to happen under your watch .

Enugu Agidi indigenes are great people. We have been contributing to the advancement of the Igbo in all fields of endeavours: Professor Fabian Anene Ositadimma Udekwu was an indigene of Enugwu Agidi, who was a distinguished Professor of Surgery at the University of Nigeria Nsukka. He was one of the first pioneers of open-heart surgery in Africa. He was a proud son of Enugwu Agidi who had ten children who are all medical doctors. Probably, no one can beat this record in the world. Enugwu Agidi also produced Professor Ofiaeli of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Awka, Prof Emeka Nwankwo, Professor Anozie Nebolisa and Barr Emeka Okeke who is working at the World Bank in Washington DC. In business, we had DC Umeano and Sons, the first Nigerians to export palm produce through UAC. We had Enweani Universal, FINA White and my great uncle, Prince Augustine Ike Okoli who built and donated office complexes at the Njikoka Local Government headquarters Abagana. Prince Okoli mobilised our people to establish the only two secondary schools in Enugwu Agidi and electrified the town without government assistance. Hence it’s difficult for us to comprehend why successive governments had treated us as if we do not count.

When you visited Njikoka LGA during your campaign, you promised to make our self-developed International Timber Market to be operational. Our community invested N5 billion in developing the market. The market becoming operational will employ thousands of people, stimulate growth and economic development. Mr Governor, a promise made is a debt. We hold you on this promise. We are inspired by the hope you have resurrected to stand tall and be counted.

Your coming into office at this critical time signifies a new dawn for every Igbo, to contribute in the rebuilding of Igbo land. In doing so, all towns should have a representative in our state not as salaried government officials but as citizens of the state where we can come together and freely share ideas on better way forward. As Igbos are upset with the Federal Government for non-inclusiveness in the running of the country. We the people of Anambra State should not imitate the ugliness of a sectional Anambra State where some communities are treated better than others.

I am a strong advocate of ‘Aku luo uno’. My advice to Anambra people is to add value and help the indigenous people wherever they live. When you bless the land where you live, the land will bless you. When the land blesses you, think home and contribute to the development of our motherland. That’s the least we can do as we turn the corner.

I am happy with the creation of the Ministry of Home Affairs and I believe this is the first time we are having such a novel ministry. We the people of Enugwu Agidi want to be part of this great vision, hence we are making this earnest appeal to you, Mr Governor, not to leave us behind like your predecessors did.

•Obiora writes via [email protected]