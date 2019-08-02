For the CEO/executive producer, Bigmanity Music, Jesse Adesotu Woghiren aka The BB02 (The Man 02), so many artistes have died or are wallowing in poverty because of misplacement of talents.

“If you are multi-talented, fit yourself where those talents truly apply and make a difference. If you are a one hit wonder, don’t become too proud to the point of ignorance and then kill the vibe.

“This adverse situation isn’t new but it’s sad to say that it contributed immensely to why so many great composers or artistes died and are dying in poverty. Push for and maintain certain natural order of things for a better world, even as intended or designated by God,” he advised.

According to Woghiren, Bigmanity Music, which is an organisation that is prepared to nurture talented artistes to achieve new heights, has vowed to make a difference in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“At Bigmanity, we make sure that our artistes have the talent, and we help to give them more knowledge to be successful. If not, it will be a waste of time for both parties, as our main focus is to guide you and fine tune your skills,” Woghiren said.