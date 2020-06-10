The importance of my writing scriptural scripts with a secular subject or topics every week was underscored last week Wednesday by two readers and two days ago, on Monday, by Mr. Kehinde Adegbite of Ibadan (080 – 3855 – 6525). His message which came in at 01:18:56pm when I was writing this piece read: “Good afternoon, sir. I just read some of your articles online. Well done, sir!”

Now, to why some Christians believe that members of their faith do not worship the same deity with the Muslims. They have two reasons for this queer belief. The first is that they say one can see in the Old Testament that God made Abraham to establish Judaism in Genesis Chapters 12 & 15. And that He gave Moses the 10 Commandments in Exodus Chapter 20:1 – 21 and other laws to the Israelites or adherents to Judaism in Exodus Chapters 22 – 40, Leviticus Chapters 1 – 27, Numbers Chapters 1 – 36 and Deuteronomy Chapters 1 – 34.

They also point out that the birth of Jesus Christ was predicted in the Old Testament in Isaiah Chapter 7:10 – 16 & 9:6 – 7 and Micah 5:2. Consequently, from this they say it is apparent that the adherents to Judaism and Christianity worship the same God.

But, on the contrary, they say the coming of Prophet Mohammed was not prophesied in the Old Testament, and that this is evidence that the Muslims do not worship the same deity with the Judaists and Christians.

The question I have for such Christians is was the birth of Abraham and that of Moses foretold? Did the story of Abraham not begin with when God called him in Genesis Chapter 12 and that of Moses from the time he was born in Exodus Chapter 2 through his call in Chapter 3?

If the coming of Abraham and Moses was not predicted in the Old Testament, why should the absence of that of Prophet Mohammed be strange to anyone? Yes! That of Jesus was prophesied, but did God not say in Isaiah 55:8 – 9 that His ways and thoughts are different from those of human beings?

Should this statement of the Lord not explain to people why the coming of Prophet Mohammed was not foretold in the Old Testament? Especially given the fact that Isaac was the covenant child God promised Abraham (Genesis Chapter 18).

The Ancient of Days does what He wants and His actions should be beyond questioning by human beings. Every believer that is the adherents to Judaism, Christianity and Islam and other religions of His just have to accept what He says or does!

A second reason why Christians say that the people of their religion do not worship the same God with the adherents to Islam is because of the attacks of northern Muslims in Nigeria to force members of their religion to join theirs. While some of them disown their children who want to marry Christians.

The third reason is that such Christians say there is no proof that Prophet Mohammed was a descendant of Ishmael, the son of Abraham. This is because his mother, Hagar, was an Egyptian and when Abraham divorced her she went back to Egypt, her country of origin, not to Mecca the hometown of Prophet Mohammed.

Bestial U.S. White Coppers

It was disgusting seventeen days ago, on Monday, May 25, watching a white police man in Minneapolis cruelly kneeing on the neck of 46 – year – old African – American George Floyd, for about nine minutes and causing his death. It was also shocking that three other police men stood – by watching the debased action of their sick – in – the head colleague.

Worse and more dismaying is that on Sunday this week another animalistic white police man in Virginia repeated the macabre show on another African – American man while also being watched by three other depraved white colleagues.

It’s good that all the eight coppers have been suspended from duty and that it has been said that they would be tried. But it is unfortunate that the death penalty does not operate in the U.S and all the police men can have if they are convicted, even for the one who killed George Floyd, are jail terms of ten to twenty – five years. How I wished they had misbehaved in a developing country under military rule where if found guilty they would have been tied to the stake and executed.

It is not impossible that the African – American victims of the white coppers action because of their poverty may not have insurance policies. And it is certain that bigotry President Donald Trump will not pay compensation for the murder of George Floyd and the treatment of the other victim by the police.

But one thing I know is that the police men will not escape God’s judgment, because it is in the 10 Commandments that one must not commit murder (Exodus 20:13). And it is evident in the Holy Bible that even when the Lord forgives someone, that person would still be punished for the sin or sins he or she committed. See Leviticus 26:36 – 45 and Numbers 14:20 – 38.

