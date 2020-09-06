Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has explained why some people remain in bondage despite efforts to free themselves from the clutches of the satanic forces.

Preaching during the RCCG 2020 Virtual Convention, he took some time to talk to “those who have been having some trouble with the forces of darkness”

He explained that the reason might be simply because they are not fully committed to God, despite their claims to doing so.

Citing the example of Peter, who was physically removed from prison by angels, he said when you are fully committed to God no forces of darkness can hold you bondage.

“No Prison could hold Peter – no prison!” He stressed.

“And it is because God says I love those who love me.

God cannot love you and allow the enemy to continue to hold you down – it won’t happen!”

“Let me tell you one thing straight. Any part of your life that is not committed to God is where you have problems with Satan:

any part of your body; any part of your soul; any part of your spirit; your business, your marriage – whatever, that is not one hundred percent committed to God is where the problems will be.”

“It is all about total commitment. Everything that is yours must be committed to God, and then, God will take care of His own.

In his characteristic teaching style, he illustrated the point with a testimony.

“I will remind you of the Story of that young man who heard me speak like this, and came to me and said: ‘Daddy, I have surrendered all to God now.’

“I said, ‘really?!

“And he said ‘Yes.’

“At that time it was a small church with few members and he was probably the only other person who owned a car amongst us.

“I asked again if he was serious about what he said and he confirmed it.

“I said, ‘Praise God! So we would be able to borrow your car then because we want to go somewhere tomorrow for an Assignment, and we had been wondering about transportation.

“He said, ‘Ha! Tomorrow is Monday and I must go to work.’

“I said, ‘I know! We just want to borrow your car for one day.

“He said ‘Ha!’

“I smiled and said: My son, we are not going anywhere! We don’t need your car. I just wanted you to know you have not surrendered anything to God as you claimed.’

Pastor Adebayo’s sermon for the night was titled, “Wonders of commitment,” for which he used the text Matthew 22:35-40, but he dwelt on Verse 37: “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with thy entire mind.”

Defining commitment simply as total and absolute surrender – once and for all time, he showed examples of God’s commitment to man.

•God doesn’t do things half-heartedly or in half measures.

From Him, there is no half blessing; half breakthrough; or half-measure healing.

•When He healed Naaman of leprosy, his skin became as fresh and spotless as a baby’s.

•He promotes generously by promising you would be head and not the tail

•When He delivers it is total. The madman of Gadara became an evangelist after his deliverance.

•And when he gives victory over an enemy it is absolute; He provides all you need for total victory.

•There is no half-way support; He completes everything He starts; and, of course, there is no half-way salvation.

He stressed that goes all the way with no half measures and because there is no half measures with Him, He in turn demands total commitment from us. He elaborated:

•God demands from us total commitment to Him. You are with Him or you are not; you are hot (for Him) or you are cold and not His – no lukewarmness.

•You want to serve Him, you serve Him in spirit and in truth; you want to praise Him, you do it well and not half- heartedly.

•You have the choice between life and death and once you rightly decide to choose life, as Joshua did with his household, it must be total commitment – body, spirit and soul- to Him

•Committing the body to Him means that it shall not be involved in activity or ingest anything that displeases Him. Daniel was a captive in exile who was being groomed for a senior position in the palace but he was so committed to God that he refused to eat idol food. And when he was punished for refusing the serve idols, God saved him in a lions’ den.

•A body committed to God is protected fully from known and unknown enemies.

•God also demands total commitment of the soul and rewards it with increased and uncommon wisdom, such as Daniel had.

•When we commit our spirit to Him, like Joshua did, He ensures that we reach our goals, even if it requires commanding the sun to stand still for a battle to be won. Despite his travails Paul finished well because he was totally committed to God.

•When you remain in bondage, or you experience unusual issues with your body after giving your life to God, check your level of commitment to Him.

•No half measures with God, it is total commitment and the benefits are enormous.