A business mogul and proponent of a peaceful and united Nigeria, Chief Sam Oduh Ezediaro, has advised leaders of the South East to do away with opposition politics and flow with the centre in the express interest of the enterprising region. He said aligning with aggrieved leaders of other geopolitical zones to discredit the Presidency was counter-productive and warned that time was of the essence.

Ezediaro, a former head of lands, Texas Oil Company Nigeria Ltd, said: “Leaders of the South East must be mindful of the political dynamics in Nigeria and work towards aligning integrally with the mainstream for the good of Igbo.

“There is no future for the South East region in the opposition. Igbo leaders should shun divisive tendencies and secessionist rhetoric. They should form strong alliances across the region with focus on building a corporate nation that is founded on love, tolerance and the rule of law.”

On the issue of farmers-herders’ clashes, he said: “Both farmers and herders are bona fide citizens of Nigeria who are protected by the laws of the land to live and do legitimate business in any part of the country without fear of molestation.

“Herdsmen and their livestock have co-existed in peace with indigenous communities across the country from time immemorial. He said both sides must be protected to live together in a win-win relation such that farmlands that sustain local communities are protected from cattle invasion and the cattle protected from the menace of rustlers.

“There are usually vast areas of uncultivated land in local communities where cattle can flourish without causing havoc to farmers. Herders can reach a workable and seasonal agreement with traditional rulers of host communities to provide such vast uncultivated lands for the upkeep of their livestock.”

Ezediaro called on all political leaders in the country to work together as one united family, irrespective of ideological differences and political party affiliations, aimed at giving unflinching support to the Buhari administration, working in synergy with other arms of government to strengthen corporate governance in Nigeria.

“Nigeria can only enjoy international spotlight when the political class supports the rule of law and works spiritedly to domesticate robust policy thrusts and programmes of the federal and state governments at the grassroots geared towards strengthening government’s resolve to navigate the country out of the prevailing socio-economic turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and aggravated by the protracted ravaging war in the North East.”