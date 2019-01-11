Brown Chimezie

Chief Abayomi Tella is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State. A former Council chairman of Ado-Odo/Ota,Tella is also the National Deputy President of Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM). He speaks on the chances of the PDP in next month’s presidential contest.

Some politicians have been heating up the polity, making inflammatory statements. What is your advice to them?

First and foremost, in preparation for elections, there would always be statements and counter statements from politicians. As long as it does not go out of control, that is the beauty of democracy. But politicians should be weary of what they say. We don’t have any other country than Nigeria.

We learnt your people want you as either Deputy Governor or a federal lawmaker. But you did not get any. Why?

It’s true the deputy governor was zoned to my area but remember it’s the sole prerogative of the governorship candidate to choose his running mate, for whatever reason or reasons best known to him he preferred someone else. As for the House of Representatives slot, I actually dropped the aspiration for the deputy governorship slot. But my brother the rest is history…. For me, as a child of destiny, I hand over my political future to God. I am a loyal party man.

Do you think Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will win the presidential election?

First and foremost, as a South West Exco member of the PDP, I will take a pragmatic look at Atiku/Obi chances in the poll as it relates to South West states. You will agree with me that there is a sharp decline in economy of South West in the last two years; industries are folding up while others are relocating to neighbouring countries because of poor economic policy of APC administration. Different exchange rates are jerking up prices of goods and services. Petty businesses are folding up. South west, which used to be center of business activities, has grinded to a halt.

Education is the worst hit under this dispensation. Students who are supposed to graduate in the next two years are now at home due to prolonged strike.

In area of agriculture, our farmers now live in fear from herdsmen attacks because of government’s inaction. If we have a government that checkmates the menace may be things would fall in line. So it is only Atiku Abubakar that can solve this problem permanently. I am of the opinion that Abubakar would win the election irrespective of what the opposition is planning. They would attempt to rig but such plan would fail, we shall resist every plan to rig the election. Come to think of it, unemployment is rendering our youths useless. Our people have now turned to beggars. Yoruba are not beggars, but the poor economy has pushed them to the wall.

Why Atiku? You would ask me. Yoruba vote for Atiku is Ibo Alajobi. Yes Atiku is one of us. The South-West was the first geopolitical zone to put restructuring before Atiku. Atiku is the first northerner to share in the belief that Nigeria needs to be restructured. A vote for Atiku is in the interest of the South West because of the following reasons: First his wife is a Yoruba from the South West. Secondly, it was Atiku that stepped down for late MKO Abiola. He had opportunity to contest the election and split Abiola’s votes in the North-East, but he chose to step down and supported Abiola. Without his sacrifice there wouldn’t have been June 12.