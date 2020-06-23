Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Southern elder statesmen who took President Muhammadu Buhari to court today said their action was to retrieve Nigeria.

First civilian Governor of Anambra state and one of the plaintiffs in the suit, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife said they were not in court only to win but to salvage the country from the lawlessness of the present administration.

He said they want, “A reversal of the situation and obedience to the constitution. The constitution provides for federal character but the present government is doing nepotism only. If it is not nepotism, is religious bigotry. So the present government is not obeying the constitution of the land and we want it to be obeying the constitution.”

More shortly