By Lawrence Enyoghasu

An Abia State businessman and political stalwart, Chinma Nnana Agwu, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider credible aspirants allowing a wave of new politicians to build the state.

Agwu, who stated this during a press conference in Lagos State, said new politicians like Daniel Eke should be considered for the sake of the people and to allow true democracy.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“The state needs to grow and Daniel is someone who will bring in modern technology, fight crime and restore the state’s glory.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Abia is known to have one of Nigeria’s biggest markets and that should put it in the spotlight but such is not happening in the state. The state needs a new breed of politicians, which includes Eke. He is a man who knows his onions and has experienced it all. He is ready to give all back to society. He is ready to fight crimes in the state with modern technology.

“Daniel with bachelor and master’s degrees in Accounting and Law, is ready to use his knowledge to cleanse the state. Abia seems to lack proper accounting and is a bit lawless. He is ready to restore all of these as governor. He is a man tried and tested in public and private organisations like the World Bank and New Orleans accounting firm in United State.

“The state APC would be doing the indigenes a disservice if it politicise the primary and cut off competent hands,” he said.