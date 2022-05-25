From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

British High Commission, Abuja, has disclosed why applications for study, work and family visa are taking longer to process.

The commission made the disclosure in a statement issued on its social media page.

“UKVI continues to prioritise Ukraine Visa Scheme applications in response to the humanitarian crisis cause by the invasion of #Ukraine, so applications for study, work and family visa are taking longer to process.”

The British High Commission further said Priority (PV) and Super Priority (SPV) visa services have been temporarily suspended for new study, work and family visa applications.

It added that visitor visas are also currently taking an average of six weeks to process.

“From 11 May 2022, the decision waiting time if you are applying to settle in the UK has changed. You should now get a decision within 24 weeks once you attend your appointment at the Visa Application Centre. UKVI are working to reduce the current processing time as quickly as possible and apologises for any inconvenience caused. You will be contacted by the VAC when your passport is ready for collection. Please do not attend the VAC until you have been invited to do so.

“We are unable to offer updates on individual cases. If your request is exceptionally urgent, you can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers,” the British High Commission said.