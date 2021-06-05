Sunarchy, a record label founded by Cent Micah Duke in the United States of America before moving to Nigeria last year, has added to its stable three new artistes, Peter Rock (Junior Waifo), Vikky Parah and K Maurice.

The contract-signing event took place in Lagos alongside the listening party of their new EP, Grace. According to Duke, Sunarchy, which also specializes in digital photography, cinematography and movie productions among others, is focused on taking Nigerian music industry to another level, giving the audience meaningful songs that relate more with the situation of the country.

“Signing these three talented acts is timely. They sing a fusion of Afro-pop, gospel/highlife and reality music mixed with Afro. They are the first set of artistes signed onto the label. We decided to choose this path because we want to dish out soul-touching music,” he stated.

Duke, however, revealed that popular female singer, Waje and some other artistes would be featured on the EP of his new signees.