Barbara Fumnaya Nwaokolo, realtor and Chief Executive Officer of Superblachomes, has been speaking about the uniqueness of the real estate firm. In the midst of intense competition for clients, Barbara Nwaokolo explains her strategy.

“I already have my returning clients; trust me I don’t think anyone has footballer clients as much as I do. That is where I am focused, I don’t joke with them because you know their money is constant. So I am always buzzing of new developments, do you want to buy this and they will be like Barbara, you just can’t ask how someone is doing, everything must be real estate? It is good for them because I tell them that they can’t play football forever. Invest and I am happy that they are smart because I think they have seen over time many footballers who have gone down and the money is no more and all of them are investing now.

“A lot of times, when the client is trying to act funny, I get angry because it’s not cool. When I take them to a property, some of them go behind my back but God knows how to help me because at some point, they get stuck and call me again. We always resolve it because at the end of the day, we are friends,” stated the Superblachomes founder.

She gave an account of the award won recently saying, “I won an award this year from Revolution plus. What I mostly sell for them are lands. I was even shocked they called me in, there was even a trip I was supposed to go for, I didn’t go, I missed out on that, that was my first award. Every other award it is just people coming on my DM telling me I have an award for you but you have to make payment for this and that and I am like no, it is met to be on merit. If I pay, then it is not an award anymore; I am buying it.”

In a recent interview, the beautiful entrepreneur running Superblachomes, said though she believed so much in charity and she has actually committed a lot of4 resources to it, she does not go about trumpeting it to the world.

In the words of the CEO of Superblachomes, “Everyone will tell you that I am big on giving, no joke but I am not one that will come online and start doing drama, doing this and doing that. People buzz me, ‘my mother is sick and she is at the hospital, she needs to go through this operation’ and I send them money. I just like doing my things quietly. I help many people grow up their businesses.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I am big on giving because I know where I am coming from. I was in a situation where I had no one to help me. I don’t believe in buying big cars trying to oppress people, I don’t have that time. I wished every rich person in Nigeria can say ‘let me help this persona and that person’ but most people like to oppress people. But they don’t understand that if we all help people, Nigeria will be a better place. There are people who don’t need much, with N300, 000 or N400, 000 they can start up their own business and with that they can feed their families.

“I don’t need to blow my trumpet. I am doing this and I am doing that but if I show you my Instagram page you will be shocked. I help people with their businesses, I am big on that”, added the Superblachomes boss.

The Superblachomes managing partner also shared her experience on how she learnt on the curve before venturing into real estate big time.

“I went online, they have stuffs ike the basis of real estate and I told you that I have this lady who I was following and so she gives me hints on what I was getting into. Real estate is a lot, it is not just buying buildings. I do invest for clients. I have developers who call me, ‘Barbara, we need N500 million. I have clients who might have that money and I call them, do you have this money on ground? Okay give it to me, in the next ten months you will have like 20 – 25 per cent return on the investment and that is it!

“The next thing is just for them to bring in their lawyers and the fund is transferred but then, they have their collateral maybe land or something that the developer give to them and they hold on to that. At the ten month, it is the developer’s business, whether or not you sold the property or whatever you invested the money on, it is none of our business. You are giving my client his money and the money that is meant to come back with the investment.”

On what is happening in the real estate subsector today, the founder of Superblachomes boss said “Nothing much! Right now, we have like a million and one chance everywhere, even in my DM, they are like I want to work with you and I tell them that I can only teach them. I don’t want anyone to work for me, I want to work for myself, I am not ready to start sitting at home because I know myself and the moment I have people handling this stuffs, I might relax and I don’t want it. The only challenging thing again is developers. Like I tell most agents, it is like it is good we all sit together and have a forum where we can actually discuss things because there are a lot going on that we cannot talk about.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.