By Rita Okoye, Damilola Fatunmise and Tosin Akinola

The Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has suspended actor Yomi Fabiyi indefinitely over his recently released controversial movie, Oko Iyabo.

Oko Iyabo revolves around Baba Ijesha’s alleged sexual assault of a foster daughter of comedian Princess. According to the association, Fabiyi was suspended indefinitely for “gross professional misconducts and unethical practices.”

A statement issued by the association on Friday reads: “Having listened to the detailed defense of Mr. Yomi Fabiyi, who is the producer/director of the controversial film, ‘Oko Iyabo’ and his co-director, Mr. Dele Matti, the Ethics, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices. Although, Mr. Yomi Fabiyi insisted that it is his fundamental human right to use his creative talent to produce films that will tell his own account of the trending issue, his co-director admitted his fault and regretted his involvement in the film.”

In a related development, TAMPAN has summoned all the cast members of the movie to appear before its Ethics, Conflict and Resolution Committee on July 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ikorodu, Lagos chapter of TAMPAN, Comrade Oluwole Ojojolu has pledged to empower the elders and less privileged members of the association.

He made this declaration at the meeting of the chapter held recently in Ikorodu where he inducted new members into the association. At the event, the National Director, Research and Documentation, Yemi Amodu, who represented the National President, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr. Latin, after presenting empowerment gifts to members, urged them to be more focused, humble and give honour to elders in the industry.

