From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said terrorism would not have festered if security agencies had sustained the measures he adopted to tackle insecurity when he assumed office in 2015.

He stated this when the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Bamalli, paid him the traditional Hawan Bariki visit in Zaria, yesterday.

“My first official action as governor on 29 May 2015 was to summon an emergency meeting of the State Security Council on 30 May 2015, with the specific purpose of identifying the security threats across the state and finding answers to address them. One of the outcomes of that meeting was the decision to collaborate with governors of the other states in the North West and Niger State to fund a joint military operation to clear the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest swathes in Birnin Gwari axis of cattle rustlers hibernating in the ranges that cover Niger, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States. While this action decimated the criminals, it is a matter for regret that the necessary follow up operations were not sustained by the security agencies.’’

He reiterated that Kaduna state remains “convinced that comprehensive, simultaneous military and security operation in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Plateau and Niger states is vital to stopping the terrorists and reasserting the authority of the Nigerian-state in the ungoverned spaces.

“We created a specialised Ministry of Internal Security, and we continue to support the federal security agencies with logistics and other resources. We are engaging the highest echelons of government and the security structure on resolute action to protect the lives, liberty and livelihoods of our people.’

El-Rufai lamented that criminal elements tormenting the people were assisted by a network of informants in many communities. He said the traditional institutions should mobilise their networks to expose them and support the security forces with local intelligence.

“The Kaduna State Government will continue to do everything it can to mobilise and support the federal security agencies to defeat terrorists and criminals that menace our people,’’ he said.

He called on citizens to participate in the process of selecting candidates for the 2023 general elections and to make it a peaceful exercise.

Meanwhile, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has advised leadership of the Nigerian Army to re-strategise their tactics in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The monarch gave the advice, yesterday, in Sokoto when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, in his palace during his operational visit to the North West states.

Abubakar said the change tactics will ensure maximum result and leverage on the sustainable efforts to defeat the criminal elements in the society.

“The army needs to have more armoury units or formations in operational states because of the terrain. Also, we have to re-equip and re-strategise on how best to defeat these terrorists in our society,”

He promised that the Sultanate under his leadership will continue to support the Nigerian Army in its efforts to defeat ‘these monsters in our society’.

“We believe in prayers and that is what we have been doing over the years. Do not relent in the fight and always help the families of those who have lost their lives in the course of this fight.

“Have sustainable ways of compensating their families so that they will appreciate that their loved ones sacrifice for the country,” Sultan said.

He urged the army to encourage soldiers who are fighting the war against terrorism in the country, adding that the few bad elements should be fished out to salvage the good image of the Nigerian Army.

On his part, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said with the efforts of the Nigeria Army and other security services in the state, the beleaguered areas of the state are now witnessing tremendous achievement of peace.

He also informed the COAS that other security services in the state are working harmoniously with each other and the government towards establishing peace in the state, stressing that the government has made adequate provision in the budget for the support of security outfits.

The governor assured that in order to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government, his administration will plough more resources to assisting the personnel that will be deployed in the area.