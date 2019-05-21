Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Terrorism is thriving in Nigeria because Nigerians have opted to hoard information that would have helped security agencies says Bayelsa State deputy- governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah

Jonah who stated this during a courtesy visit by the Army war college, Nigeria on a study tour of Operation Delta Safe in Bayelsa State attributed the continued threat of kidnapping, banditry and other terrorism related crime to the failure of Nigerians to raise alarm to security agents when they see strange things or people around them.

The deputy- governor who commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts so far in tackling the insurgency in the country noted that intelligence gathering is very important and urged every Nigerian to become conscious of reporting things or strange people to security agencies.

While explaining that internal security situations are different from warfighting, Jonah noted that warfare is a joint venture which involves all agencies with the military personnel carrying out operations need to be trained in specific areas to successfully combat crime.

“Warfare is a joint venture by all agencies, and you are trained as a specialist in specific areas, but when it comes to the scene of operation it will involve all manner, and any situation can arise, so you should be able to know the strength of every security agent and weakness”

The Director of Studies who led the team, Brigadier, General Maxwell Dagana, stated that the team was on a five days internal security study tour to some operational areas, adding that it will avail participants the opportunity to visit selected locations where the Nigerian army is currently conducting counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and internal security operations.

Dagana, who disclosed that theme of the study is “Enhancing the capacity of operation through interagency collaboration” said that on return the team will report for presentations interrogating security situations in the state visited with a view to examining the mechanism for inter-agency cooperation toward promoting peace in the Niger- Delta.