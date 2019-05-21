Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has blamed corruption in the judiciary on challenges arising from incursion of strange elements into the nation’s legal system.

Akeredolu said this, yesterday, during the swearing in of four judges of the state High Court in Akure.

The four male judges were Bamidele Olupitan, Olajide Abe, Ademola Enikuomehin and Tope Adedipe.

The governor said it was sad that even judicial officers at the appellate courts were not immune from the malady of corruption.

“The average citizen must be able to perceive the intervention of the Bench as credible regardless of the outcome. Litigants must leave, believing that justice has been done.

“A judge must be a shining light to the society since his conduct and behaviour reflect the public image of the judiciary.The future of the judiciary and, indeed, the nation depends, to a large extent, on how our judges perform their duties effectively,” he said.

The governor said since judges decide the fate of the citizens, there is need for them to be decent, professionally disciplined and incorruptible to achieve a better society.

The Chief Judge, Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, commended the governor and the House of Assembly Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, for their positive interest in the affairs of the judiciary.

Akeredolu equally lauded the governor for his commitment to the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary and urged the new judges to brace up for the task ahead.

She solicited more support from government, especially in the appointment of more judges, magistrates, personnel of the Customary Court and other staff to fill the yawning gap.

Responding on behalf of others, Olupitan thanked the state government for the opportunity to serve and promised to influence the judiciary positively.

He assured that the new judges would justify the confidence reposed in them, noting that they were conscious of the onerous task ahead of them.