From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Founder of Moral Values and Ethics Support Foundation, (MOVES), Pat Oseh, has identified sharp decline of societal mores as the reason corruption permeates different strata of the country.

Oseh, who addressed reporters after the launch of her magazine, recently in Abuja, argued that the accessibility of the social media has also made easy for most youths to copy certain behaviours from the western world which are akin to Nigeria.

On the way forward, she suggested that Government at all levels should begin reorientation exercise in order to tackle the negative narrative.

“When you look at the things adults are doing as well you will know that they need orientation.

“Apart from this, a lot of things are happening in our society today and it looks as if we do not have a solution to the problem.

“So, I said let us catch them young. I could start a moral values and ethics club from my foundation. So, let us see how we can begin to talk to them at a very tender age from the primary school on the importance of respect and integrity.

“All these good virtues that we know while growing. Even some of our parents, those are the virtues that have kept them till today.

“So, we should begin to imbibe in this young children from primary school age so that they will begin to grab these values and they will not depart from it.

“And for the foundation we also talked about a lot of things happening. The social media have its advantages and disadvantages.

“A lot of people are copying what they see other people do not knowing that we have our culture.

“A typical example is dress code; the amount of half naked women and men we see right now, you will not even believe that they are Africans. It is not our culture.

“There are certain things that we are identified with as Africans and as Nigerians. So, I thought about the negative influence that people derive from social media and they begin to take it as a culture,” she said.

