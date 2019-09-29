As we get older, there seems to be a lot to worry or think about – recklessness of early life and associated loses, irrecoverable opportunities lost; making the best of the rest of life and coping with anxieties that come with that.

So experts say as we get older, our sense of ‘present’ time begins to feel relatively short in comparison to our lifespan, and a year may feel quicker in old age compared to childhood.

You look at your kids in school and wonder when they would pass through all the levels of education, but they don’t see your sense of urgency. They are even having fun!

It was noted earlier that, “Humans have created reliable instruments to measure time by using predictable repeating events that occur naturally, such as day turning to night or winter becoming spring. We think of these events in terms of days, weeks and years, and we use clocks and calendars to mark their passage.

“But we also appear to possess an internal timepiece, which regulates our day/night rhythms and allows us to register the duration of particular events. We use this “pacemaker” to compare the length of each new event with representations stored in memory. Effectively, we build up a knowledge bank of what a minute, an hour or a day feels like.

“What typically begins as our brain’s ability to register short durations – from minutes to seconds – is transformed into an understanding of the flow of time across the lifespan.”

Memories we have stored throughout our lives, allow us to create a personal timeline. There is even a suggestion that our perception of time may be in proportion to the length of our lifespan.

However, various researches observe that while age is certainly a factor, the notion of “time pressure” contributes significantly to our perception of time, across all age groups, and that time pressure is cross-cultural as the results of these studies across the world agree.

From the various studies, psychologists have offered reasons why time flies as we age, as compiled by Jordan Lewis.

We gauge time by memorable events: As it has been noted, we may be measuring past intervals of time by the number of events that can be recalled in that period. Imagine a 40-something mother experiencing the repetitive, stressful daily grind work and family life. The abundant memories of her high school years (homecoming games, prom, first car, first kiss, and graduation) may, compared to now, seem like much longer than the mere four years that they were.

The amount of time passed relative to one’s age varies: For a 5-year-old, one year is 20 percent of their entire life. For a 50-year-old, however, one year is only 2 percent of their life. This “ratio theory,” proposed in 1877, suggests that we are constantly comparing time intervals with the total amount of time we’ve already lived.

Our biological clock slows as we age: With aging may come the slowing of some sort of internal pacemaker. Relative to the unstoppable clocks and calendars, external time suddenly appears to pass more quickly.

As we age, we pay less attention to time: When you’re a kid on December 1, you’re faithfully counting down the days until Santa brings your favorite Hot Wheels down the chimney. When you’re an adult on December 1, you’re a little more focused on work, bills, family life, scheduling, deadlines, travel plans, Christmas shopping, and all of that other boring adult stuff. The more attention one focuses on tasks such as these, the less one will notice the passage of time.

Stress, stress, and more stress: The feeling that there is not enough time to get things done may be reinterpreted as the feeling that time is passing too quickly. Even older individuals (who are, more often than not, retired from work) may continue to feel similarly due to physical handicaps or diminished cognitive ability.

The advice: God is never rushed, and He does not vary time for individuals. He is the same, today, and forever. While the feeling may be inescapable, appease yourself by knowing that time is not literally getting faster as you age. Take a moment to slow down to appreciate the beauty of nature and enjoy time with your family and friends with gratitude to the Creator.