Zika Bobby

A clergy, Pastor Israel Durodoluwa Akinpelu, has identified lack of genuine repentance, as a major reason many Christians still go back to their sinful past, after being born again.

Speaking shortly after the launch of his electronic book, titled: You and Your Name, Pastor Akinpelu argued that it takes genuine commitment to the word of God to remain on the spiritual growth path.

The District Superintendent, Christ Apostolic Church of the Fame House District Headquarters, stated that, unlike in the past, many Christians who, presently, profess to being born-again, are not really committed to the doctrine of the bible. He added that lack of commitment to the word of God, as contained in the holy book, would only make such Christians ‘fall’ easily and go back to their old ways of doing things, under the slightest temptation, as being witnessed in the Christendom, today.

Pastor Akinpelu , therefore, enjoined the present- day converts to always strive to fortify their spiritual lives with the word of God and remain truly committed to the Christian faith, to enable them grow spiritually.

According to him, his decision to come up with the 150-page electronic book was informed by the urge to bring to the fore the huge role the name of any individual plays in the life and development of such individual.

“The book is to expose the mystery in names. It is to let individuals know that their names are their undiscovered assets. It may sound trite, but it is a fact that one’s name is important from the date of birth. That is why you see our parents use our names to link us to their own preferential experiences and values,” Pastor Akinpelu stated.

He added that since there is no name without a source, it has become imperative for individual to pay attention to the type of name they bear or give their off-springs, since such names could go a long way in determining the ‘path’ of such individual in future.

While tracing the origin of names to God, the clergy added that God was able to label Himself in a way that relates to human understanding of Him in situations and circumstances.

“God named everything He made. He also named man even before He made them. Even, it is written on page 387 of the Zondervan Compact Bible Dictionary that, ‘A name is given only by a person in a position of authority’, signifying that the person named is appointed to a particular position, function or relationship. This statement is very true of God who has authority over man. He made and named him as well,” he added.