The Managing Director, Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe has disclosed why his channel recently hosted Ghanaian star, King Promise in Nigeria.

According to Onyemelukwe, Nigeria dominates the African music scene, and other regions with great talents and fan base must also be recognized and celebrated accordingly. He further noted that it is important to showcase talents from other countries to the Nigerian audience.

He said: “What prompted the decision to host King Promise for the Trace Live was the fact that although, Nigerian artistes dominate the African music scene through Afrobeats there are incredible talents in other regions who are stars within their own rights. We want to showcase to everybody, the talent and the genius that resides in other regions and to cross promote.

The TV boss also disclosed that there are plans to host a Congolese artiste soon. “One of the things we don’t have in the plans is Trace Kitiko, our channel for Congo, I love Congolese music and we love it in the office here so we are hoping that we will be able to bring some Congolese rumba,” he stated.