Months after the expiration of the tenure of Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Abel Olayinka, a group within the university, the Coalition for Autonomy of Universities in Nigeria (CAUN) has lamented the inability of the premier university to appoint a substantive VC.

CAUN Co-ordinator, Olayemi Olaoluwa, in a statement wondered why UI could be thrown into such a state of suspended animation despite its history of setting the pace in administrative wizardry.

Olaoluwa said instead of being an unbiased umpire, the former VC was complicit in the crisis as he was campaign manager for one of the candidates in the race for the plum job.

The group alleged that meetings of the campaign committee were held in the VC’s lodge.

“There were petitions written by aggrieved contestants in the Senate election, for which the VC allegedly misguided the university governing council against serious review. Implicating text messages were flying around, yet the council went on with the selection process as if it was normal. CAUN, therefore, supports government’s efforts at restoring the dignity of UI as long as people are not allowed to meddle again in the selection process. We seek a transparent and credible process to select a VC that will be acceptable to the people, and one to restore past glory of the great institution.”