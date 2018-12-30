Kate Halim

For most people, marriage is an enriching and fulfilling experience. Yet there are couples that are deeply dissatisfied with each other but stay together anyway. Certainly there are some reasons why these unhappy people don’t simply cut their losses, end the relationship, and move on with their lives.

It’s sad but you see it all the time, couples who are clearly unhappy together, but just won’t call it quits. Their friends see all the signs that they deserve to be apart yet they insist on staying together and making each other’s

lives miserable.

These people talk to each other anyhow. They treat each like animals. They no longer have anything in common. They live together just to get annoy each other. When they talk about each other, you will cringe. Their words are laced with anger and bitterness yet they insist on remaining together.

Some couples will shock you with the way they speak to each other. You really wouldn’t know that these two people claim to love each other based on the way they talk to each other. In fact, you would think they hate each

other. Yet, they think staying together makes sense. It’s such a shame because, you only get one romantic relation- ship in your life at a time so to settle for a bad one is a waste.

Ideally, none of your relationships, from friendships to family ones should be combative. But at least you have plenty of friends and family members to go to when that one certain one is driving you nuts. You only get your one significant other. Shouldn’t it be a great one? You would think so but here are reasons unhappy couples stay together.

They live together

Simply living together is a reason miserable couples stay together. They don’t want to deal with the hassle of moving away, breaking the lease, and finding a new place to live. Being content in one’s habitation is one reason

unhappy pairs don’t split up.

They have children

Some couples stay together because they don’t want to upset their children. They work out an uneasy truce, such as separate bedrooms or bank accounts, because they view the prospect of divorce and dividing the children between two homes to be a worse scenario. But the reality is that living with parents who are together but clearly feel disdain for each other is worse for children than having divorced parents.

They own a home

Owning a home together is the next level of the cohabitation issue. When you own property, nobody wants to give that up. Perhaps the place was built with joint resources and one doesn’t want to reach agreement with the other on how to settle each other regarding the house. How will that be split up? People can get petty when it comes to property and decide to stay together even if they can’t stand each other just because the house is valuable.

One is financially reliant on the other

Unhappy people tend to remain glued to each other because one partner has become financially reliant on the other. Perhaps that individual quit his or her job, with the understanding he or she would be supported forever. Now that person is out of practice with work and perhaps has lost contact with work contacts. So leaving their partner is totally out of the equation.

They will just cheat

Unfortunately, some couples just decide either openly or not to cheat. That’s their way of making it work. But, of course, that’s like having two broken relationships rather than one whole one. Some unhappy couples find happiness by cheating on their partners. They feel it’s the best thing for their mental, emotional and psychological well being.

They don’t believe happiness is real

Some people don’t actually know that there are couples who truly love each other and don’t fight all of the time. For whatever reason, perhaps their upbringing—some people believe that being unhappy in a relationship is normal. These people see happiness as a state of mind they can’t attain, so they don’t bother themselves about

finding happiness with their partners.

Their friends all settle

Maybe the couple is surrounded by people who settled for less than they deserved in their relationships. All of their friends settled for whomever they were with after school. They dated, got married and had kids with some- one who isn’t their soul mate. So, they all at least feel they have company in the other miserable couples.

