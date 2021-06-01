By Gabriel Dike

Executive director, University of Lagos Business School (ULBS), Prof. Abraham Osinubi, says the school was established to produce business managers, administrators and entrepreneurs to boost Nigeria’s economy.

Prof. Osinubi, who dropped the hint at an interactive session and reception for the 2020/2021 academic session for ULBS students, said, with 37 MBA graduates in 2020 and 26 in 2021, the business school would promote the culture of excellence in business education.

He explained that ULBS offered various courses designed to meet the practical needs of global business, stressing, “Our inductive learning approach involves interactive teaching and case studies that expose the students to day-to-day real-life business challenges.”

The executive director explained that, during the last industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the programmes and students of ULBS did not lose any academic time neither was there any adverse fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

His words: “Our vision is to be a top-class business school in the world. To provide entrepreneurial skills and create the capacity to deliver sound business and entrepreneurial success.

“Our approach is inductive, holistic and transformational. We provide opportunity for our students to gain global experience from our affiliates, partners universities and business organisations around the world and build a lasting global network. The ULBS gives students the experience, leadership skills and networking opportunities needed to succeed in business.’’

Osinubi added that ULBS would introduce two new executive programmes, Master in Public Health (MPH) and Master in Public Administration (MPA), in 2021.

The ULBS Advisory Board Chairman, Prof. Babajide Alo, said UNILAG is the first in the Sub Sahara African to run master in Business Administration, ‘’we have been producing managers and business administrators over the years and so the university thought of establishing Business School.’’

He added: ‘’We want to be like Harvard University, we want to be better than Harvard. We are relating with top Business Schools in the World because we want to give our students the best.’’

Prof. Alo said the ULBS is taking advantage of its location to attract managers, entrepreneurs and administrators, adding ‘’we are not limiting our standards to Nigeria, we are taking our standards to the World.’’

The advisory chairman maintained that ULBS will provide a challenging business education experience to the students. He said the experience they will gain from the Business School will help them to be better managers, entrepreneurs and administrators.

In her remarks, UNILAG Director of Academic Planning, Prof. Mopelola Olusakin, said since the university Senate approved the Business School, enrolment into different programmes has increased.

Prof. Olusakin disclosed that during class, students lead group discussion while the lecturers facilitate, noting ‘’our students are willing to learn, they are here to refresh themselves and to do well in business.’’