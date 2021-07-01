By Gabriel Dike
Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), for the first time acknowledged the studentship of Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300 level female student arrested for stabbing Usifo Ataga to death in Lagos.
Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who confirmed Chidinma as a student of the institution, said, “yes she is a student of UNILAG, either full or part time. We can not deny the fact that she is our student.”
Prof. Ogundipe, who spoke at the pre-convocation briefing, yesterday, said UNILAG follows due process in handling such issues.
He said: “Other vice chancellors can say I have suspended a student. But in UNILAG, it is not so; we follow due process before making decisions. We cannot try what other universities are doing.”
Ogundipe confirmed that the university has set up a committee to look into the issue and will implement the recommendations soonest.
The Lagos State Police Command recently paraded Chidinma, a 21-year-old Mass Communication of University of Lagos, over the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.
Chidinma and Ataga lodged in a service apartment at the Lekki area of Lagos State and the corpse of the latter was found in the room the next day.
