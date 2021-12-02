From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, yesterday linked increasing violence against women to limited economic resources which is skewed against women, a situation she said has made them more vulnerable to abuses.

Aisha spoke in Abuja at the 2nd edition of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum annual conference with the theme, ‘Sustaining action on the state of emergency against gender based violence: An interactive forum with governors and first ladies.’

The event was attended by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, First ladies of Kwara, Kaduna, Osun, Benue Akwa Ibom, Kogi States; Olufolake Abdulrazag, Hadiza El’Rufai, Kafayat Oyetola, Rashida Bello amongst others.

“Several reasons account for the pervasive nature of Gender Based Violence (GBV) across Nigeria and they include:

“Underlying cultural norms, attitudes and beliefs that encourage physical, sexual, psychological and economic violence.

“A culture of impunity, anchored on the shaming and intimidation of survivors and lack of access to justice.

“Lack of access to justice for many victims of sexual and gender-based violence inadequate facilities to respond to GBV cases, including lack of Sexual Assault Referral Centers and safe spaces to care for survivors

“Limited human resources and economic disparities that increase vulnerability of women and children headline such basis.

“It could be recall that in 2019 and June 2020, the Nigeria Governor’s wives came together to take a decision a decision for their spouses to declare a state of emergency on gender based violence in Nigeria.

“The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen also raised the issue at the Federal Executive Council (FEC). As a result of this efforts and advocacy, Nigerian government declared a state of emergency against gender based violence on June 10, 2020.

“The President of Nigeria, supported the call for urgent action through the establishment of an inter ministerial presidential taskforce on sexual and gender based violence which is yet to be fully implemented,” she said.

In order to address the menace, the First Lady suggested that a special court should be set up to prosecute offenders of gender based violence

She further proposed that adequate shelter and care about be provided for victims of gender based violence in every local governments or senatorial districts.

She said, “I would like to continue working on the following; the need for every state in Nigeria to ensure the domestication of VAPP Act, intensify more efforts to provide adequate shelter and care for victims of gender based violence in every local governments or senatorial districts;

“Ceate special court where applicable for speedy and effective handling of sexual and gender based violence cases. Justice delayed is justice denied;

“Remove all obstacles from the girl child getting opportunities such as decent education, sources and healthcare; ensure that there is adequate funding and budgetary for gender based violence interventions.

“We all have a role to play in addressing this menace. We have an obligation to use whatever platform that is available to make a difference.

“I therefore call upon policy makers elected officials, elected leaders, traditional rulers, academicians, family members to synergise for maximum effectiveness.”

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’Forum, Kayode, Fayemi, promised to mount pressure on the remaining 6 states that have not domesticated the VAPP Act to do so.

He said, “I have noted the point about the 6 states that are still making the promulgation of the law through their various houses of assembly.

“I want to assure the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum that clearly this is work in progress and the 6 states will do what you have demanded of them. I will convey that to my brother governors in those 6 states.”

