Adeboye Adefolalu a.k.a. Uncle Ade the Vocal Coach, has emphasised the importance of voice training for performing artistes.

Uncle Ade is of the opinion that the level of dependency on vocal training depends on the level that an artist wants to compete.

“If a singer is just starting out and doesn’t have lots of natural talent, the chances are that he or she would be more dependent on a tutor to analyse and guide his or her vocal development. This will take months or even years to get to the level of a voice that touches souls.

“However, if a singer has natural talent, he or she may be able to progress with his or her voice for some time without ever taking a lesson. It’s worth pointing out that, in each scenario the singer still must train his or her voice. There is absolutely no short cut,” he posited.