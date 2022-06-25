Make no mistake. Billionaire oil tycoon and Oando Group boss, Jubril Adewale Tinubu is a man who naturally loves a good life but prefers it easy and cool. Unlike most members of his billionaires’ class, this serial entrepreneur tries as much as he can to fiercely shun the klieg light. Of course, it’s not that Tinubu, famously called JAT, is a bumpkin who detests celebration and not appreciative of God’s blessings in his life, the consummate businessman is just not given to frivolities or wanton revelry. He has never hidden the fact that he enjoys the amazing grace of God in his life and once in a while gives thanks to Almighty Allah for business and family successes. That’s what he has been doing every time he added a new year to his life. And come tomorrow Sunday June 26, the Lagos State-born lawyer will turn 55 and he will also be celebrating the special day in a very low key, devoid of boisterous activities. Spotlight learnt that as usual, select family members, friends, business associates as well as admirers would once again celebrate him with droves of well-wishes and encomiums.

Tinubu is one of the few deep-pocket philanthropists in Nigeria quietly touching the lives of so many. He is quietly impacting lives through various charities. With numerous success stories to reference, the business mogul has proven that the continent of Africa does not lack talents who can hold their heads high anywhere in the world. Tinubu was one of the stars at the recently concluded meeting of the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank in Cairo, Egypt — his Oando Plc is a gold sponsor of this year’s event.