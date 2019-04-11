Louis Ibah

The Equity and Justice Forum has urged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to allow fairness, equity, justice and sense of national unity reign by throwing its weight behind Ahmed Idris Wase’s bid to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Wase represents Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Convener Forum, Mr. Femi Davies, who made this known in a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, said “in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, the North Central should be allowed the chance to produce the next speaker.

“The North Central deserves to be given a sense of belonging, being the region that has never enjoyed such position and Hon. Wase, who is from the zone (Plateau state), has the experience and leadership qualities to preside over the affairs of the House.”

Davies also described Wase as “a committed party member who has contributed immensely to the success of the APC -led administration at the national level and in Plateau state.

“Having given a good account of himself in all the tasks assigned to him in the past from being the executive secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board to when he became a federal lawmaker and became the chairman of the Federal Character Committee till now, that he is the deputy leader of the House; that Wase will serve to give the House proper guidance and sense of direction.”