Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has said the new amendments into the Nigeria Broadcasting Code (6th Edition) were done in the best interest of the nation.

Acting Director-General of the NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, while speaking in Abuja, reiterated that part of the objectives of the amendments were the protection and promotion of the local broadcast industry from monopolistic and anti/competitive behavior.

Idachaba also said the stimulation of advertising revenue into the broadcast industry and by extension, the local creative industry, was also part of the objectives for carrying out the amendments.

Idachaba said: “These objectives remain key and central to the development of broadcasting in Nigeria and the reform of the Broadcasting industry. Whilst we acknowledge the mixed reactions of the industry to the release of the amendment to the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, we consider them healthy for the development of the broadcast Industry in Nigeria. And we must commend those who have intellectualized and enriched the discourse with incisive and decent arguments both for and against.