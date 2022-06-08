From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government has insisted that the need to have an international conference centre in Asaba, the Delta capital, cannot be overemphasised.

The state executive council recently approved N5.1 billion for the construction of an international conference centre in Asaba.

Speaking in Asaba, Chief Economic Adviser to the state government Dr Kingsley Emu noted that it was very necessary to have the conference centre of global standard.

Emu said Asaba has become one of the fastest-growing cities with the attendant infrastructure, relative peace and centrally located.

He said an international conference centre with an extensive range of modern facilities would offer employment and boost economic activities for Deltans.

According to him, the conference centre would complement the growing status of Asaba airport as envisaged by the integrated development plan of the state government.

Emu described the economic growth of the state as progressive, although with some challenges.

“The governor has done well in terms of infrastructure, job creation, human capital development and he is focusing on commercialisation, industrialisation, especially in the agricultural sector,” he told reporters.

