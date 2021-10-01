By Joseph Osom

Nine years after instituting its student-based corporate social responsibility project, Nigerian international creative agency, X3M Ideas, said it has consistently used its initiatives to galvanise support for the development of youth in Lagos.

Speaking at the commissioning of a newly revamped science laboratory at the Oregun Junior High School in Lagos, CEO X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko said: “Over 40 per cent of the roughly 200 million residents in Nigeria, Africa’s most-populous country, are youths. Confident, fervid and enterprising, they want to chart their own course and are hopeful for the future of the nation.

“Considering how important STEM is to the growth and development of Nigeria, the number of graduates in scientific disciplines is horribly low. We’re aiming to drive a change in this regard by enabling the science-related dreams of the students in Oregun Junior High.

“We recognise the importance of the youth in the future of our great nation and empowering them has become a goal for us at X3M Ideas. As a product of the public school system in Nigeria, I recognise the importance in empowering students, enabling their dreams, bolstering their confidence and giving them renewed hope for a better tomorrow,’’ Steve added.

