Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, yesterday said the current administration restored the pride and dignity to Edo people.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on media, Mr. Benjamin Atu, he said with a dedicated focus on development and synergy with relevant development partners, the Obaseki government restored the pride and dignity of Edo State.

He also observed that Governor Obaseki shaped the state’s vision, mission and value system.

“Edo State was a gloomy state when we took over the administration but today the story is different”, he said.

He noted that one of the key planks of the current administration is to initiate policies and programmes that are aimed at empowering the people and encouraging the ordinary man or woman to be economically independent.

The deputy governor committed that Obaseki will continue to develop the state and ensure that opportunities are available to the people.

He added:”We are developing the state’s economy, impacting the lives of the people directly and promoting commerce and industry. We are seeking re-election to enable us create more opportunities for the good people of Edo State.”

Comrade Shaibu noted that rather than fighting the government for not allocating the wealth of the state among some people, former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, should acknowledge the ingenuity and resilience of the Obaseki’s administration towards eradicating poverty in the state.

He urged other governors in the country to emulate Obaseki.