From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Wednesday advanced reasons for the upgrade of three tertiary institutions to full fledged universities.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had on Tuesday forwarded three executive bills to the state House of Assembly, seeking the upgrade of the instructions to degree awarding universities

The institutions include College of Education, Agbor to be upgraded to University of Education; Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro to be upgraded to University of Science and Technology; and Anwai campus of Delta State University to University of Science and Agriculture.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare explained that the proposed upgrade was to reduce cost in the management of the tertiary educational institutions across the state.

Flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, Muoboghare also said the upgrade was create more admission spaces in the university system, adding that it was also an attempt to adopt the policy of the Federal Government to deliberately phase out Higher National Diploma (HND) programme.

He said the overall objective was to harvest quality graduates as dividends from the state government’s investment in education.