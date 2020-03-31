Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United States of America, has disclosed why it is evacuating United States nationals from Nigeria.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, made the clarification in a Facebook message.

The disclosure followed its earlier message to United States citizens living in Nigeria of plans to make arrangements for flights to the United States.

The United States said: “In times of emergency, the first priority of the U.S. Department of State is the safety of American citizens overseas. For that reason, throughout the world, we are working to ensure that Americans who want to return home are able to get home.”

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, however, appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian Government in ensuring that everyone living in the country is safe.

The United States further said it was also understandable that many Americans would want to return to be with their friends and family at this time, especially those who did not plan for an extended stay in Nigeria.

“Please note that the U.S. Mission is still operating and plans to continue the important work of representing the American people here. We ask all Americans who remain to join us in abiding by the rules the Nigerian Government has put in place to keep us all healthy and safe. By working together, we will get through this crisis together,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria also said.