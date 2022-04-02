From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr. Celestine Okwudili, the Chief Executive Officer of OCO World, a business conglomerates has said that his organization is using the sponsorship of Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria (NMBGN) beauty Pageant contest to promote the rich cultural heritage of Nsukka and to showcase it the country and the world.

Okwudili disclose this to newsmen on Saturday during the official Unveiling 2021 winner of Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl and press briefing for announcement of sale of forms for 2022 edition of NMBGN at Golden Valley Hotel Nsukka, tagged “Diva’s Edition.”

He said that the aims of organizing the beauty pageant is to promote Nsukka culture and values as well showcase beautiful, smart and intelligent Nsukka girls to the world, adding that the 2022 edition is open for all Nigerian girls.

According to him, “as it has been the custom of OCO World, every year we try to look out for a young lady that will stand out in terms of beauty and intelligence in Enugu North Senatorial District.

“This year we are extending the invitation for the 4th edition of Nsukka Most Beautiful girl Nigeria to all Nigerian girls as we target to promote Nsukka culture and value to all Nigerians and the wold in general through beauty pageantry contest.

“Our target is not just a good looking girl, but a Diva, one who will serve as a role model for other girls in Nsukka, Nigeria and world over.

“Nsukka is blessed with rich cultural values, the people are well behaved and their women are known for their revered cultural norms and values.

“Therefore whoever emerge winner irrespective of where the person comes from will represent the rich Nsukka cultural heritage, of course the winner must be beautiful, with good knowledge of Nsukka cultures, smart and intelligent,” he said.

The OCO World CEO said further that “the 2022 edition winner will smile home with brand new Toyota Spider, one week international tourist trip for tourism experience and other consolation prize.

“2nd runner-up will get half a million naira with tourist trip within Nigeria, while 3rd runner-up will be given three hundred thousand naira, and one hundred thousand naira each will also be given to other six contestants as consolation prize,” he said.

While unveiling Okolie Chizoba as the winner of 2021 edition of NMBG beauty pageant, Okwudili expressed his satisfaction with Chizoba the current Queen and the winners of the previous editions adding that they

have done the Nsukka and OCO World proud by engaging into pet projects that have impacted and influenced young girls in Nsukka zone positively in their life, cultural and moral upbringing.

Mr. Anyanso Ezekiel, the event manager for the NMBGN beauty pageant said that the registration forms is already on sales for N7000 and is available in some most leading stores, cyber cafes and supermarkets in Nsukka and Enugu town, as well as all the bet9ja outlets in Nsukka and also can be obtained online at OCO World website.

Ezekiel noted further that the competition would be transparent and will be an avenue to showcase a beautiful and talented girl in Nsukka zone to the world, adding that all the judges that will judge the contestants are men and women of noble and proven integrity.

Chris Ikokwu, the pageant producer was among those present during the unveiling, while Bet9ja,

solive oil, ND Benz, Solace Table Water, among others are the sponsors.

Sunday Sun gathered that

OCO World has been the sponsor and organizer of the NMBG beauty pageant, an annual event, for young, beautiful and talented girls from Nsukka Senatorial District for the past three years, but has thrown the 4th edition open to all Nigerian girls to contest.