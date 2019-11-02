President, Prince Decson Savechild Life Foundation, Eustace E.C Njoku, has said his organisation is waging drug war, especially among the youth in order to create a better society and nurture them towards achieving better goals in life.

According to him, drug gives birth to other vices, including cultism, banditry, robbery, stressing that it is against this background that the foundation organises seminars, workshops to educate youth and school children on the inherent dangers of drug and cultism, which he described as ‘twin evils.’

A press statement signed by the president of the organisation and made available to Saturday Sun, emphasised that the body came into being following a research conducted in 1999, which revealed that a very higher number of Nigerian youths were into drug abuse, which also has links with other vices including armed robbery, violent crimes, cultism, kidnapping, rape, unemployment, prostitution, unwanted pregnancies and abortion.

Njoku pointed out that this year’s edition with the theme: ‘The Effect of Drugs on Youth Productivity’, which holds on November 6, 2019 at Ajeromi council headquarters is being taken a notch higher, as 45 secondary schools among other stakeholders in Lagos State, will be participating.

He also noted that some worthy citizens of the country who have done credibly well in their respective endeavours shall be honoured. They are Osun Commissioner for Information, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, as the foundation’s patron; and Leonard Ogbonna (Litraco), a successful businessman and APGA candidate for 2019 Federal House of Representations election in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, as the foundation role model.