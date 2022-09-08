From Molly Kilete, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, took responsibility for the arrest and extradition of Tukur Manu, publisher of Desert Herald and top negotiator with bandits for the release of abductees on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train in Cairo, Egypt on his way to Saudi Arabia.

The intelligence agency said Manu was brought back to the country following a request by military, law enforcement and intelligence to have him provide answers to questions on ongoing investigations relating to security matters in parts of the country.

Its spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, made this known in a statement in Abuja saying the clarification became necessary following enquires in respect of his arrest.

“This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody. The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Manu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course,” he said.

Manu, in a telephone call to media houses, yesterday, said he and some members of his family were on their way to Medina in Saudi Arabia to perform lesser hajj (Islamic rites) when he was accosted by Interpol, interrogated, and asked to be flown back to Nigeria after he was searched and nothing incriminating was found on him.

He alleged that Federal Government wanted to treat him like the Yoruba self-styled freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho who was arrested and detained perpetually in Benin Republic on his way to the United Kingdom, but the Egyptian government refused to cooperate with Nigeria.

“I’m on my way to Madina Saudi Arabia when they stopped me at Cairo Airport under the Nigerian government order. Nothing was found in my possession. So I’m sure the DSS officials are waiting for me at the Kano airport. I don’t have anything to hide and as I said, I’m not afraid of them (DSS). I swear to God I’m not afraid of them. I just want the world to know what is happening.

“The Nigerian government wanted me to be detained there like what happened to Sunday Igboho so that it will be worse for me to return. But they (Egyptian) said my papers and all documents were correct and that they can only send me back home because of their Interpol agreement with Nigeria.”

Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has however, distanced the Federal Government from Manu’s travails in Egypt.

Responding to questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council the minister said: “…what is the prove, what is the evidence that the Federal Government ordered it. But like I said, it will be a bit unfair to expect me to react to a story that broke while I was in Council.”

The also said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will do everything possible to ensure a free, fair and credible 2023 general elections, noting that recent elections had shown clearly that the President is committed to a transparent democratic process.