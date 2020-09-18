TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has explained that the arrest of the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Paul Kobani, has nothing to do with the nefarious operations of the Ogoni kidnap kingpin, Honest Diigbara, popularly called Bobosky.

The command in a statement on Friday dismissed the rumours making the rounds that the council chairman was arrested in connection with Bobosky’s deadly exploits. The Gokana council boss was arrested early Friday from his residence, in handcuffs by the police.

Saturday Sun gathered that Kobani was taken into custody at an undisclosed police station in Port Harcourt.

Kobani’s arrest came barely 24 hours after the state governor, Nyesom Wike, had redeemed the N30 million bounty he (Wike) placed on anyone that would give useful information that will lead to the arrest of Bobosky.

Recall that shortly after policemen arrested Bobosky last Saturday, and his subsequent death, the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, had promised that those linked with the activities of the kidnap kingpin would be arrested and prosecuted no matter their position in the society.

Mukan, who confirmed Kobani’s arrest to journalists said the matter was still under investigation. He said “I am yet to be furnished with the details. He’s just been taken into custody. Investigation is on. He has not yet been linked with Bobosky’s case.”