From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), Wednesday said that publisher of Desert Herald and top negotiator with bandits that attacked the Kaduna-bound train, Tukur Mamu, is in its custody.

The service said that the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator was arrested following a request by Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Manu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

DSS public relations officer Peter Afunaya, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Manu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator. This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September, 2022 and taken into the Service’s custody. The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Manu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.