Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has explained why it barricaded the premises of the Appeal Court in Abuja.

Police public relations officer in- charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in a statement, said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform residents of the Federal Capital Territory that the barricading of roads leading to Court of Appeal, venue of the Presidential Election Tribunal, in the early hours of Wednesday was part of proactive measures by the Command to beef up security at the venue and forestall any act that could disrupt the tribunal sitting and result in the breakdown of law and order.

“While regretting the inconveniences this might have caused law abiding citizens, especially those who have to use the said route to access their offices and businesses, the Command wants to reiterate that its action was purely to avoid any clash that might arise between supporters of both parties.

“The Command seizes this medium to appreciate residents for their usual cooperation and reassure them that their safety is its utmost priority.”