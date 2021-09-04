By Oluwatoyin Odunaike

After seven years of interregnum, nation’s favourite reality TV show, Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS), is back.

Produced by Nigerian Breweries Plc, manufacturers of Gulder lager beer, GUS started in 2004 and enjoyed 11 seasons before it fizzled out in 2016.

According to Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, this year’s edition of the show is themed: “The Age of Craftsmanship”. “We are excited to bring back the Gulder Ultimate Search for the viewing pleasure of Nigerians, who have over the years continued to call for the return of the show. The planning team has put in place everything necessary to give the fans exactly what they enjoy about the show, and I am confident that everyone will be pleasantly surprised and delighted with what we have in store,” she said.

Registration has kicked off on September 1 and closes on September 8, 2021. The first screening session starts September 13 in Abuja and Enugu, while the second screening session begins on September 16 in Lagos. The premiere of the show is slated for October 16, 2021 and will run till December 19 when the grand finale will hold.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.