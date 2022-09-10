From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained the rationale behind the implementation of an inclusive development agenda for the state.

He said while most people hardly see beyond the delivery of roads projects executed by his administration, it is because the roads are more visible and will lure investors to the state.

“While we are trying to do more of the roads is because it attracts development. If there are no roads, people will not go and build houses. If there are no roads, people will not invest.

“But, when you have a good network of roads, such will encourage people who want to invest in the state to do so,” Wike said.

The governor gave the explanation at the inauguration of Community Secondary School Obuama Harry’s Town in Degema Local Government Area, which was performed by Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State on Friday.

Governor Wike stressed that his administration has also given sufficient development attention to improving structure, teaching and learning facility in the education sector.

The governor informed that it was his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who called his attention to the poor state of the community school in Obuama, and he immediately directed for a total upgrade of structure and learning facility.

Inaugurating the project, former Governor Fayose commended Wike for doing so much in providing quality infrastructure that has raised the quality of living of Rivers people. Fayose also spoke to the current crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and stated that most people think that they must destroy leaders before they can rise, which is hardly possible.

He noted that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar does not hate Governor Wike, but a lot of people around him are the enemies creating the tension.

Fayose reiterated the need for Atiku to work to unify the party so that everybody could focus on how to win the 2023 presidential election. Fayose noted that it was impossible to wish Governor Wike away and anybody doing so is the real enemy of the party, adding, “there is no living person in the party and outside this party that will not acknowledged your contribution to this party. You are the soul of this party.”