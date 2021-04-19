From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given more reasons why it would not allow its security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to partner with Ebube Agu, the regional security force established by South East governors, despite pressure by some prominent Igbos.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, who gave the clarification in a statement on Monday, pointed out that the South East governors can not be trusted and vested with such responsibility, adding that efforts put to build the thriving Igbo vigilante would be jeopardised because of what he described as the governors selfishness.

Powerful also maintained that the governors would have rather supported ESN if they were sincere instead of floating their own outfit.

The statement reads: