From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given more reasons why it would not allow its security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), to partner with Ebube Agu, the regional security force established by South East governors, despite pressure by some prominent Igbos.
IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, who gave the clarification in a statement on Monday, pointed out that the South East governors can not be trusted and vested with such responsibility, adding that efforts put to build the thriving Igbo vigilante would be jeopardised because of what he described as the governors selfishness.
Powerful also maintained that the governors would have rather supported ESN if they were sincere instead of floating their own outfit.
The statement reads:
‘If the South East governors were sincere , they would have rather supported ESN which has been doing a pretty job since inception instead of floating this joke and mockery.
‘They should hide their faces in shame for working against the desire of their people. Go and conduct opinion poll among Ndigbo and know what they want: whether ESN or Ebube Agu agu is their choice, then the result will determine the next line of action.
‘The security of our land is sacrosanct and too sensitive to be left in the hands of these political desperados without concience. They can easily compromise it for a pot of porridge and selfish political interest. We will never take such a stupid risk.
‘The people have lost confidence in the governors who abandoned them when it counted most. ESN came to their rescue and will defend them until Biafra is fully restored where their security can be guaranteed.’
Leave a Reply