A Nigerian entrepreneur and advocate for youth empowerment, Chukwuebuka Obidike, recently joined other Nigerian youths to celebrate the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), and the monarch’s many achievements on his fifth year on the throne.

The Abuja-based youth ambassador for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said during a visit to the monarch in his Ile Ife palace that he was thrilled by the numerous achievements of the monarch, adding that these had further endeared him to the people and increased their respect for the Ooni.

He said he had a wonderful time celebrating the Ooni, who he described as the most youth-friendly and peaceful traditional leader in Nigeria.

Obidike who hails from Nnewi in Anambra State, said: “In an era where people do not believe in leadership, they see it as an opportunity to siphon funds, the Ooni’s innovative ideas have made an indelible imprints in Nigeria, especially among the youths, and he’s indeed a positive influence to the younger generation.

“Oba Adeyeye Oguwunsi is a lover of youths and is always empowering young people individually and collectively through one of his outstanding innovative ideas – “Grass to Grace (G2G) Foundation.

“A lot of young people who are undergraduates are also on his scholarship scheme through the foundation where he’s also making young graduates millionaires. It’s always very difficult to know his biological children because of his love for the people especially young Nigerians. He doesn’t segregate and most importantly he is humble.”

Obidike restated his usual position that Nigerian youths must believe in the vision of their founding fathers, even as he urged them to ensure that their faith is reinvigorated towards the actualisation of the Nigerian dream.

He also enjoined the youths to be proactive and creative using the platform and opportunities available to them to create the enabling environment for other young persons to thrive and live their dreams.

Obidike said it was a memorable experience being part of the activities in honour of the monarch on his fifth anniversary on the throne, which featured cocktail, a lecture, panel discussions and dinner with the monarch.

The celebration attracted very important personalities from within and outside the country.