Management of Plentywaka, a Toronto-based mobility startup company which provides hassle-free shared rides on-demand, has announced it has changed its company’s name to Treepz.

Chief Executive Officer of Treepz Incorporation, Onyeka Akumah, said the name change presents an opportunity to align the company’s name with its Pan-African expansion plan.

“ After recently securing $1.2million in seed funding and acquiring Stabus, one of Ghana’s leading mobility startups, the company is now solely focused on expanding across Africa and harnessing the opportunities in the continent. The name Treepz embodies everything that happens on the road, travelling across cities, within cities and it gives a cool vibe to the experience.

“ As part of the name change, Treepz has released a new company logo as its core service offerings still remains the same but with new names such as Daily Treepz, Travel Treepz, and Corporate Treepz. Its existing mission statement and “black & yellow” brand colours will also be retained for marketing and branding purposes. After we discovered that the term “WAKA” means different things to people in Africa, which is completely different from travel or movement, we decided to change the name from ‘Plentywaka’ to ‘Treepz’ because the new name boldly states our mission, which is to provide safe, convenient and comfortable trips across Africa and with plans for expansion to six countries in two years on the continent.”

Akumah said the company had been looking for a globally acceptable name for the last six months to use in creating the right kind of positive emotions around bus trips on the African continent.

“The name Treepz embodies everything that happens on the road, travelling across cities, within cities and it gives a cool vibe to the experience.”

Akumah said existing users won’t have to take any action as the new application would automatically force an update to the new Treepz experience in Africa.

