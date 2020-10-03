Veteran actress, Ebele Okaro Onyuke has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Diva World Trading Services, makers of Diva palm oil, plantain flour, oat and yam flour.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ifeanyinwa Nnana Mba, the choice of Onyuke was well thought out as she is a thorough actress that can fit into any role. “When Onyuke was given our product, she gave her honest reviews after using it, because she said she was going to confirm the product before endorsing it. Our products, which are purely Nigerian, have been in the market for over a year but with her popular face, we believe we can make more sales even beyond Nigeria. Our products are of quality standard, because if your product is not good, you can’t sell, even if you bring in the biggest celebrity.”

On her part, Onyuke says: “I feel honoured to be ambassador of Diva World Trading Services.

The most amazing thing is that we have to learn to patronize our own. A lot of people say Nigeria is not good, I am not part of that, no matter how bad Nigeria is, it is where God has put us. We have to learn to appreciate what God has given us.”