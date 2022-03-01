The United States Consulate Mission in Nigeria has justified the choice of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, as a focal point of its core mandate to promote educational opportunities for students and scholars.

It is in furtherance of this that the Consulate donated e-library resources to the university to further boost the institution’s specialties in the area of research.

Deputy public affairs officer, United States Consulate-General, Jennifer Foltz, made this known when she led the U.S. Consulate-General’s team to the institution recently.

Foltz urged Nigerian students as well as other researchers in the country to take advantage of the plethora of American educational opportunities to better their careers while in school.

The team also had a session with the students and lecturers of the university in the auditorium.

Foltz said, “Our office at the U.S. Consulate mission in Lagos is responsible for promoting educational opportunities for students and scholars.

“As we travel across southern Nigeria, we try to know different universities; we try to get to know the leadership, the faculties, the staff, the students and define what areas of specialties they have, what areas of research, so that we can look for ways to collaborate.

“So, we are here today at the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, to learn more about the university and see which areas we can forge our partnership.”

She disclosed that the government of the United States of America has about seven U.S. full-scholarship programmes for students of various universities in Nigeria, where research and teachings, among other activities, are being carried out.

Foltz said she was impressed by the university’s research focus and scholarly mode of imparting knowledge to its students, and pledged to forge more collaborations that would benefit the students in several ways.

Earlier, vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, expressed optimism that the institution would use the opportunity of the visit to start a warm relationship on capacity-building support through knowledge sharing and exchange programmes, among others.

Prof. Babalola also disclosed that the institution was almost through with the plan to establish a world-class Chrisland Institute for Security, Development, and Diplomacy.

“We expect this Institute to provide knowledge in a wide number of areas, including curbing violent extremism, anti-terrorism, humanitarian affairs, etc., in order to foster development. We believe the United States can assist us materially towards the realisation of the Centre”, she stressed.

The VC further said: “We sincerely desire avenues for continuous interaction between our students and their US counterparts. Your guidance on how to set about fruitful arrangements in this regard would be much appreciated.”