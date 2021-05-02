By Tony Ogaga

Leading home products manufacturer, Aspira Nigeria Ltd has revealed the reasons it chose Afro-pop superstar, Davido as brand ambassador for its flagship multipurpose detergent, Viva.



According to Aspira’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Santhosh Kumar Nair, the company decided to sign on the prolific hit maker and boss of DMW because of his dynamism, popularity and hardworking disposition, which has put Nigeria on the global music map.



He stated further: “That Davido is one of Nigeria’s top brands is not in doubt. He has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry in Nigeria, and continues to inspire millions of Nigerian youths. This is in consonance with the core values at Aspira, which is youth empowerment hence there is an alignment between Davido’s vision and the core values of Viva as a brand. The synergy between both brands would impact the society in positive, unique and significant ways.”



In his response, Davido expressed delight at the unveiling of the product, stating that it’s in line with the tradition of the company to break new grounds and deliver high-quality products to their customers.

According to him, he accepted to join the family after doing due diligence and background study of what the company is all about and discovered it has initiated so many youth-based projects and community development programmes.