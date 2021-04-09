Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army headquarters in Abuja, has confirmed that it conducted a clearance operations alongside other security agencies at Ntak Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State to flush out the miscreants and criminals who have been terrorizing law abiding citizens from going about their legitimate businesses.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known, said the security situation which has remained tensed for sometime now following activities of hoodlums who have been going about killing security personnel and carting away their weapons and extorting innocent me,bears of the public have been brought under control.

He called on people of the area not to panic but remain calm and continue to support the security agencies with relevant informations to consolidate on the successes recorded so far in routing the criminals.

Yerima in a statement said “The general security situation in Akwa Ibom state has been very peaceful until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State became tensed occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements. The miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes. In the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons. The last incident led to the killing of some Policemen including a CSP. The hoodlums continued to terrorise law abiding citizens through extortions and infringement on their rights.

“Consequently a combined team of Military and Security Agencies in the State conducted a clearance operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan to in order to flush out the miscreants. The operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislogment of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralised by the Air Component.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area while the Police personnel have since assumed full control and carrying out normal duties.

“Members of public are advised not to panic but to remain calm and continue to support the security agencies to further consolidate on the successes recorded so far”.