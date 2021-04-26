By Merit Ibe

Rite Foods Limited Managing Director, Seleem Adegunwa, has said with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology deployed in its production factory, the company would continue to produce world-class products for the benefits of its consumers.

Adegunwa stated this during a Rite Foods Brand Academy organised for content drivers at its first-rate factory at Ososa, Ogun State.

He said the company, which started with a humble beginning, has set the pace for others in the industry through unique brands that are proven to be unrivalled by consumers.

According to him, the success of the company can be attributed to its technological advancement and added that the company’s brands are produced with the best machineries from across the world, thus ensuring the most hygienic and global standard it has maintained since inception.

The managing director said the factory generates its electricity via the largest solar plant in West Africa, alongside its usage of gas and diesel induced plant connected to the National Grid that facilitates seamless, uninterrupted power supply to the highly sensitive, sophisticated technology infrastructure.

He said the global approach was induced to enable the company deliver unparalleled brands to meet consumers’ expectation, which according to market survey, has been surpassed, with the largest market share in the sausage and beverage sector of the Nigerian economy.

Commending the company during a visit, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said: “This is a testament to the true Nigerian spirit of hard work, bold entrepreneurship and commitment to world-class standard.”

The company has also made inroad into the entertainment industry with the sponsorship of Prophetess movie premiere which recently debuts in Oyo and Lagos as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Nigerian Idol, a platform for budding and talented singers to express themselves is also been sponsored by the company, which also organised a prototype of the show for content drivers in Lagos recently, christened, Bigi Media Idol.

In its environmental preservation programme, the organisation recently embarked on a clean-up of the Alpha Beach in Lagos, and supported the less privileged in one of the communities in the state with consumable household items.